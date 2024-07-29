First Friday starting an hour later due to heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Friday is back this week and due to the heat, the start time is being pushed back.

According to event organizers, festivities will start at 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. The event is still scheduled to run through 11 p.m.

This month's theme is Siesta.

Over 100 artists and craftspeople will be at the art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street, including Brian Delgado, who is this month's featured artist.

Organizers said due to ongoing street improvements, you can expect traffic delays over the next couple of months.

As for parking, the city paid parking lot is at 500 S. Main Street and costs $6. There will be a free shuttle that you can take to Hoover and First Street. That's also where the rideshare drop-off is located.

There is also event on-site parking for $25 at 902 Casino Center, which is at the corner of Hoover and Casino Center.