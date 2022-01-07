First Friday kicks off 2022 with 'Joy'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first First Friday of the year is ready to sprinkle a little Joy! into 2022 and this year's first features artist is Elizabeth Woods better known as "Fizzywood."

"Being an artist, in general, is hard," Woods said. "I put my heart and soul into everything I do."

For years, the event has been a lifeline for emerging artists including Woods.

"There are 15,000 people that attend every month, and those are 15,000 people that wouldn’t have seen my art otherwise," Woods said. "I think it's super important for the artistic community to have this every single month."

But organizers have been trying to regain momentum since it returned in 2021. November was the first time they saw close to normal capacity numbers.

"First Friday brings people down here so they can see all of the wonderful places to eat, the restaurants, the galleries." Corey Fagan, the Executive Director of the First Friday Foundation said.

As Las Vegas comes together festivals like First Friday will continue giving artists like Fizzywood a space to build and create.

"I think events like this inspire younger artists so that they know that there is a whole community out there that is willing and waiting for them to create for them to come out of their shell," Woods said.

First Friday kicks off at 5 p.m.

Vendors are asked to complete a COVID questionnaire online in order to participate. That is in an effort to keep everyone safe.

For more on the event and parking information click here: ffflv.org

