Fill up your weekends with these upcoming free, outdoor concerts in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is putting on eight free concerts in September and October for residents and visitors to enjoy.
These concerts will be outdoors and offer a variety of music and entertainers as well as food trucks and refreshments.
The city said each concert is appropriate for all ages and to feel free to bring a low-back chair or blankets for the park lawns.
The Lineup
Steven Halliday Band
- Saturday, Sept. 7 | 7 p.m.
- Bob Baskin Park, 2801 W. Oakey Boulevard
Fans of musical versatility will enjoy the Steven Halliday Band as they bring a variety of genres like rock, blues, jazz, funk, and reggae to the stage to uplift the crowd.
More information: Reserve a spot
Patria Mexicana: Voces de Union y Libertad
- Friday, Sept. 13 | 5-8 p.m.
- West Las Vegas Arts Center Outdoor Amphitheatre, 947 W. Lake Mead Boulevard
Ahead of Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16 is a cultural celebration with mariachi music put on by the art center's own student ensemble, Mariachi Nueva Promesa of the Mariachi Conservatory of Las Vegas.
They will be joined by Mariachi Alma del Sol, Maricachi Amanecer of Sunrise High School, Mariachi Joya of Las Vegas High School and more.
More information: Call (702) 229-4800
Nathan Brian Wine and the Las Vegas Jazz Ensemble
- Friday, Sept. 13 | 7 p.m.
- Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way
Experience "Wine & Song under the Stars" with an international, multi-lingual show put on by cross-over singer Nathan Brian and the 21-member Las Vegas Jazz Ensemble Orchestra.
More information: Reserve a spot
An Evening with the Phantom and the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
- Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7 p.m.
- Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way
Fans of Broadway and Andrew Lloyd Webber may enjoy this night of musical tribute hits from the esteemed composer — "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita," "Cats" and of course, "Phantom of the Opera."
More information: Reserve a spot
Pascal Bokar's Afro Blue Grazz Band
- Saturday, Sept. 28 | 7 p.m.
- Sammy David Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive
The band Pascal Bokar is bringing a blend of musical talent with their style they call Afro Blue Grazz, a combination of Afro-funk, blues, bluegrass and jazz.
More information: Reserve a spot
"Animaniacs" in Concert
- Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m.
- Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way
Fans of the original series may recognize the voice of an original cast member at this showing of the Steven Spielberg and Warner Bros. classic.
More information: Reserve a spot
Dixie Flats
- Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7 p.m.
- Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive
Las Vegas-based jazz and blues band Dixie Flats are coming to the stage with music inspired from the culture and traditions of New Orleans.
More information: Reserve a spot
Earth Beats: Capoeria Nights
- Friday, Oct. 25 | 7 p.m.
- Stewart Place Park, 4700 Chantilly Avenue
Enjoy a night of Afro-Brazilian folk dance under the stars with an evening of Capoeria, presented to you by artist Gustavo Caldas. This show will feature dancers from Valley High School's residency.