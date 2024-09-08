Fill up your weekends with these upcoming free, outdoor concerts in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is putting on eight free concerts in September and October for residents and visitors to enjoy.

These concerts will be outdoors and offer a variety of music and entertainers as well as food trucks and refreshments.

The city said each concert is appropriate for all ages and to feel free to bring a low-back chair or blankets for the park lawns.

The Lineup

Steven Halliday Band



Saturday, Sept. 7 | 7 p.m.

Bob Baskin Park, 2801 W. Oakey Boulevard

Fans of musical versatility will enjoy the Steven Halliday Band as they bring a variety of genres like rock, blues, jazz, funk, and reggae to the stage to uplift the crowd.

More information: Reserve a spot

Patria Mexicana: Voces de Union y Libertad



Friday, Sept. 13 | 5-8 p.m.

West Las Vegas Arts Center Outdoor Amphitheatre, 947 W. Lake Mead Boulevard

Ahead of Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16 is a cultural celebration with mariachi music put on by the art center's own student ensemble, Mariachi Nueva Promesa of the Mariachi Conservatory of Las Vegas.

They will be joined by Mariachi Alma del Sol, Maricachi Amanecer of Sunrise High School, Mariachi Joya of Las Vegas High School and more.

More information: Call (702) 229-4800

Nathan Brian Wine and the Las Vegas Jazz Ensemble



Friday, Sept. 13 | 7 p.m.

Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way

Experience "Wine & Song under the Stars" with an international, multi-lingual show put on by cross-over singer Nathan Brian and the 21-member Las Vegas Jazz Ensemble Orchestra.

More information: Reserve a spot

An Evening with the Phantom and the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber



Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7 p.m.

Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way

Fans of Broadway and Andrew Lloyd Webber may enjoy this night of musical tribute hits from the esteemed composer — "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita," "Cats" and of course, "Phantom of the Opera."

More information: Reserve a spot

Pascal Bokar's Afro Blue Grazz Band



Saturday, Sept. 28 | 7 p.m.

Sammy David Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive

The band Pascal Bokar is bringing a blend of musical talent with their style they call Afro Blue Grazz, a combination of Afro-funk, blues, bluegrass and jazz.

More information: Reserve a spot

"Animaniacs" in Concert



Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m.

Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way

Fans of the original series may recognize the voice of an original cast member at this showing of the Steven Spielberg and Warner Bros. classic.

More information: Reserve a spot

Dixie Flats



Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7 p.m.

Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive

Las Vegas-based jazz and blues band Dixie Flats are coming to the stage with music inspired from the culture and traditions of New Orleans.

More information: Reserve a spot

Earth Beats: Capoeria Nights



Friday, Oct. 25 | 7 p.m.

Stewart Place Park, 4700 Chantilly Avenue

Enjoy a night of Afro-Brazilian folk dance under the stars with an evening of Capoeria, presented to you by artist Gustavo Caldas. This show will feature dancers from Valley High School's residency.