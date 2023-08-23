Filipino music stars taking the stage at the Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the brightest Filipino musicians are set to take the stage at Sahara Las Vegas.

Arnel Pineda, Lani Misalucha, and Boyet Almazan are scheduled to perform at the ZAILO Ultra Pool on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The night kicks off with Almazan, who is a well-known DJ, with an hour-long set. Then, he'll be followed by Misalucha who MTV Southeast Asia nicknamed "Asia's Nightingale". She can sing pop, rock, jazz, soul, rhythm and blues, and opera. She previously made history in Las Vegas when she performed at Flamingo Las Vegas and became the first Asian to headline in a main showroom on the Las Vegas Strip.

Pineda will round out the evening. He's best known for being the frontman for the rock band Journey, which he has performed with since December 2007. Guitarist Neal Schon discovered Pineda after he posted videos of him singing the band's songs. In July 2022, the band had a four-show engagement a symphony orchestra at Resorts World.

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. General admission tickets start at $65 and guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.