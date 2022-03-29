Farmers market at Cornerstone Park promotes wellness

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Cornerstone Farmers Market in Henderson is helping promote fitness and wellness for locals in Southern Nevada.

The event is put on by Prevail Marketplace in partnership with the City of Henderson. The owner of Prevail Marketplace is DruMaine Davis, who came up with the concept for the event after having a tough time finding family-friendly events in the community.

"When I moved to Vegas, it was just me, my wife, and the kids, so there seemed at the time in 2012, it was hard to find a lot of things for families to do," DruMaine said. "So for me, being able to put something on for the community to bring in the different walks of life together is very important."

The Farmers Market happens throughout the month. On the first Tuesday of every month, it hosts a free workout class for the community. On the last Friday of every month, the market hosts a senior fitness class where they modify workouts for the age group.

Prevail hosts several Farmers Markets across the valley. For more information, click here.