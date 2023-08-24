Watch Now
Eric Nam's 'House On A Hill' tour coming to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Posted at 1:24 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 16:24:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — K-pop star Eric Nam is bringing his "House on a Hill" world tour to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas.

The entertainer recently headlined a sold-out world tour playing 59 shows across 54 cities.

His latest album debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Spotify chart No. 7 on the UK Spotify chart, and peaked at No. 22 on Billboard Top Album Sales.

It includes the hit singles "Lost On Me", "Any Other Way", and "I Don't Know You Anymore".

"It is probably the most important album of my career to date," Nam told Vogue Philippines. "It really allows me to hold together everything that I've learned and experienced as a singer-songwriter, as a creative, as a producer, as a writer, over the past 10 years."

Nam's Brooklyn Bowl stop will be on Nov. 10. Tickets are on sale now and start at $43.

