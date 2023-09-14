Enter Lake Mead National Recreation Area's photo contest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Park rangers are giving you the chance to show off your best photos from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to the National Park Service, they're looking for high-quality landscape photos that could be featured on Lake Mead's website and the park's social media pages. Rangers add you should include how you would like to be credited or your submission will not be accepted.

The photos have to have been taken after Dec. 31, 2022. Lake Mead officials won't accept any photos with watermarks. They must be high resolution photos and horizontal photos are preferred.

If you're interested, you can email your photos to lake_information@nps.gov.

They will be accepting photos through Sept. 27, 2023 and three winners will be selected.