Enchant, VGK Foundation donating 10,000 tickets to Las Vegas youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas youth will soon get the opportunity to see holiday fun for free.

On Friday, officials with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Enchant said they are partnering up and giving away 10,000 tickets to kids between three and 17 years old.

The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be used for Dec. 18, 19, 20, and 21. The offer will be available while supplies last and all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Families can receive up to two free tickets per order.

You can learn more or request those tickets here.