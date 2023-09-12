Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Enchant Christmas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark with new maze, song competition

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Enchant Christmas 2023
Posted at 11:11 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 14:11:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Enchant Christmas will be returning to the Las Vegas valley with an all-new light maze adventure, Santa's Magic Time Piece.

The immersive experience will be filling the Las Vegas Ballpark with joyful seasonal celebrations and decorations from November 24 to December 31.

In the attraction's newest addition, guests can wander the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, searching for the missing pieces of Santa's Magic Timepiece in order to save Christmas!

Also new this year, Enchant Christmas is asking people to submit their best holiday song renditions — originals or covers — for a chance to win cash and a chance to record the song professionally! Submission for the content will be accepted from September 26, 2023 through October 31.

Single and group tickets, as well as private event bookings, are all on sale now at EnchantChristmas.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH