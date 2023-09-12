Enchant Christmas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark with new maze, song competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Enchant Christmas will be returning to the Las Vegas valley with an all-new light maze adventure, Santa's Magic Time Piece.

The immersive experience will be filling the Las Vegas Ballpark with joyful seasonal celebrations and decorations from November 24 to December 31.

In the attraction's newest addition, guests can wander the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, searching for the missing pieces of Santa's Magic Timepiece in order to save Christmas!

Also new this year, Enchant Christmas is asking people to submit their best holiday song renditions — originals or covers — for a chance to win cash and a chance to record the song professionally! Submission for the content will be accepted from September 26, 2023 through October 31.

Single and group tickets, as well as private event bookings, are all on sale now at EnchantChristmas.com.