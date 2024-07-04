Enchant Christmas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It really is Christmas in July.

Enchant Christmas is coming back to Las Vegas Ballpark for the 2024 holiday season.

Event organizers said the attraction will be open from November 22 through December 29.

Enchant features the world's largest Christmas light maze, an ice skating trail, Santa's Landing, where you can meet Santa Claus, live entertainment, and Enchant Village, which features unique gifts and treats from local artisans and vendors.

Early bird tickets are scheduled to go on sale on July 9.

You can learn more, and sign up for first access to single tickets and limited experiences, here.