Electric Pickle complex breaks ground in Las Vegas ahead of Spring 2024 opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new pickleball-themed entertainment complex is set to break ground in the Las Vegas Valley in Spring 2024.

The three-acre, 10,000-square-foot Electric Pickle complex was initially announced in August 2021 and has recently broken ground in the valley. Another Electric Pickle location has also broken ground in Tempe, AZ, and officials say they are hoping to expand into several other cities, including Roseville and Rancho Cucamonga in California.

The valley location will have 10 courts and full-service private cabanas for players to "relax in between games." Additionally, the complex will feature outdoor TVs, fireplaces, bocce ball, and a 10,000-square-foot restaurant with "lavish Tulum-inspired decor."

In a press release on Wednesday, Knighthead Capital Management, LLC announced that it would be joining the Electric Pickleball team as a "strategic partner." Knighthead will officially be working alongside Electric Pickle founders Paul Frederick, Guillermo Mascarenas, and Eduardo Gomez, who also own and operate the Carolo Corporation, as well as the Eureka! Restaurant Group.

“Knighthead Capital Management, LLC and the Electric Pickle team share the same values and passion to provide everyone with an electrifying pickleball experience,” said Frederick. “This new one-of-a-kind entertainment complex will inspire guests to socially connect outdoors with the popularity of pickleball as the driving catalyst.

This news comes after another Knighthead announcement revealed their collaboration with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters to purchase an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball season.

“Pickleball is an incredibly social game, and we are thrilled to unify those who play the sport through the opening of Electric Pickle complexes in key regions throughout the United States,” said Tom Wagner, Co-Founder of Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

Officials say they look forward to welcoming "picklers" and non-playing guests alike in the spring of 2024.