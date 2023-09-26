Electric Daisy Carnival ticket sales to begin on Friday; all GA passes 'currently sold out'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 28th edition of Electric Daisy Carnival will be returning to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2024.

Tickets for the largest dance music festival go on sale on Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. The festival will take place from May 17 - 19, 2024.

According to event organizers, all the 3-day general admission passes have already sold out during the festival's Future Owl presale earlier this year. With over 1,000 acres for attendees to enjoy, the festival will feature "cutting-edge art installations, thrilling carnival rides, captivating theatrical characters, and a vibrant array of interactive experiences throughout the festival grounds."

Additionally, attendees will be able to enjoy more than 200 music artists representing all dance music subgenres across the festival's nine stages and multiple art cars.

While all GA tickets are sold out, 3-day GA+ and VIP tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. on EDC's website.

Both ticket types are available on layaway, beginning with a deposit of just $10. If paid in full, GA+ tickets begin at $599 plus taxes and fees, and VIP tickets begin at $969 plus taxes and fees.

Stay tuned for more exciting EDC Las Vegas 2024 details and announcements at https://lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com.