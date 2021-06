LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Who will perform at the Electric Daisy Carnival this year? The event founder posted the lineup on his Instagram account and there are some heavy hitters on the list.

Performers like the Chain Smokers, deadmau5, Diplo and Tiesto are just a few included on the event’s list.

EDC has been postponed three times since the start of the pandemic and is currently scheduled to start on Oct. 22 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.