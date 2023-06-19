Ed Sheeran's first U.S. tour in nearly five years coming to Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If the thought of missing superstar Ed Sheeran's North American tour gives you the "Shivers", you can stop by Allegiant Stadium.

He's set to perform in front of all of the "Beautiful People" on September 9th as part of the North American leg of his Mathematics tour. He wrapped up the UK/European leg of the tour this past winter and performed in front of over three million people in six months.

It's his first tour in the United States in nearly five years. According to a press release, Sheeran hasn't gone on tour in North America since his Divide tour back in 2018. By the end of that tour, it was the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time.

Sheeran has found the "Perfect" musicians to take the stage with him in Las Vegas. Rapper/singer-songwriter Russ and British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters are scheduled to open for him.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $55.