Early Birds restaurant now open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new breakfast spot has officially opened their doors in Las Vegas.

Early Birds held their grand opening on Saturday.

"To me, breakfast is the most important meal of the day so opening an easy, go-to spot to share with my neighbors is very exciting,” said Ryan Labbe, founder and CEO of 81/82 Group. “Early Birds is not just about serving delicious food; it’s about creating a fun and approachable space for the community to gather and properly start their day."

The menu features dishes like coconut buttermilk pancakes, waffles, French toast, churro pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, and omelets.

The restaurant is located at 5025 Blue Diamond Road and will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.