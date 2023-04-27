Downtown Summerlin hosting Flavors Of Aloha festival on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is hosting two events to celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage month.

On Saturday, they're hosting the Flavors of Aloha festival at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. and features food from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, cultural performances, crafts, hula and Tahitian dance workshops, lei making, and a car show.

On Monday, event organizers said they will host the second annual Lei Day Parade with pre-parade festivities at 5:30 p.m. and the parade at 6 p.m. on Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin.

Some of the performers participating this year include the Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company, Na Hula O Kaleiokapualani, and Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Company.

Both events are free and open to the public.