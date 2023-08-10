Downtown Summerlin hosting auditions for 2023 Halloween, holiday parades

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials are once again bringing spooky spirits and holiday happiness to Downtown Summerlin.

On Thursday, they announced the Parade of Mischief Halloween parade and the annual Holiday Parade are both back this year. That means they're also looking for performers to be in the parade.

BESTAgency is holding open call auditions for both parades this month. Casting is for youth that are at least 10 years old.

Event organizers said those that are interested in auditioning for a dancer should be proficient in various dance styles including ballet, jazz, modern, contemporary, and hip hop. Female ballet dancers should be proficient in pointe. Tumbers, contortionists, and all specialty acts will be asked to showcase those skills. If you're interested in being a mime or puppeteer, you must be at least 15 years old.

Auditions will be at the Millenium Dance Complex, which is located at 6675 South Tenaya Way.

Parade of Mischief Halloween Auditions will be on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. Holiday parade auditions will be on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. For all audition dates, performers may begin arriving at 4:30 p.m. with auditions scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Everyone who is auditioning must come dressed in dance attire and bring a non-returnable headshot and resume. They add you only need to come to one of the audition dates per parade.