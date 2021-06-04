Down Syndrome of Southern Nevada hosting first-ever concert

Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada (DSOSN), the leading nonprofit organization and primary source of education, information, and support for Southern Nevada families affected by Down syndrome, announces its first-ever "I've Got the Music in Me" Concert in the Park on June 26.

The event will be from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

Designed to raise funds and awareness about the programs and services DSOSN offers to the Southern Nevada Down syndrome community, the concert in the park will be open to the Las Vegas community and feature live sets from local bands and musicians along with a range of food trucks for attendees to enjoy.

Attendees are encouraged to lather on sunscreen and bring their own blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the music comfortably. Due to the amount of shaded areas at the venue, tents and umbrellas are not allowed. Outside coolers are not permitted as well.

Proceeds raised from the “I’ve Got the Music in Me” Concert in the Park will remain local and allow DSOSN to continue providing programs, activities, resources and support to individuals and families with Down syndrome in Southern Nevada.

General admission tickets are priced at $10 per child (ages 5-16) and $35 per adult (ages 17+), while VIP tickets – which includes VIP seating and parking – are priced at $50 per child and $75 per adult. Children 4 and under are free.

Tickets purchased the day of the event will be an additional $5. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information or to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, click here.