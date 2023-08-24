Donutique dessert shop now open at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new shop at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is looking to put its own spin on a classic treat: the donut.

Donutique is located near the famous LOVE installation. The store is decorated in "modern street style, understated elegance, and a touch of Marie Antoinette".

Donutique

As for the snacks, the menu donut creations with flavors like Truffle Honey, Yuzu Blueberry, Green Team, Birthday Cake, and Strawberry Cheesecake. According to Chef Keris Kuwana, they will also have seasonal flavors.

Other desserts guests can try include handmade chocolates, donut-shaped French macarons, chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons, and fresh chocolate-covered strawberries.

Donutique

The shop is open daily starting at 8 a.m.