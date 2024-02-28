Donny Osmond extending residency at Harrah's

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas headliner and fan-favorite entertainer Donny Osmond is extending his residency at Harrah's.

Osmond has added about 50 new dates, which are scheduled for August through November 2024. You can see the full list of new dates below.



August 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

September 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21

October 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26

November 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16

Osmond's solo show debuted in 2021.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now and start at $65.