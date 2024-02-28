Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Donny Osmond extending residency at Harrah's

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Donny Osmond
Posted at 1:21 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 16:21:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas headliner and fan-favorite entertainer Donny Osmond is extending his residency at Harrah's.

Osmond has added about 50 new dates, which are scheduled for August through November 2024. You can see the full list of new dates below.

  • August 27, 28, 29, 30, 31
  • September 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21
  • October 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26
  • November 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16

Osmond's solo show debuted in 2021.
Tickets for the new dates are on sale now and start at $65.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH