Dominique Ansel Marché opening at Paris Las Vegas this fall

Posted at 8:35 PM, May 22, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pastry chef Dominique Ansel is adding another location to his Las Vegas resume.

On Tuesday, Caesars Entertainment announced that Dominique Ansel Marché, a new dining destination, is set to open at the Paris casino.

According to a press release, it is inspired by sidewalk markets in France and will showcase croissants, made-to-order crêpes, seasonal fresh fruit tarts, cakes, and ice cream. The restaurant will also offer savory items like rotisserie chicken and potatoes.

"Paris Las Vegas has undergone several changes over the last few years, from the Versailles Tower hotel renovation to the addition of several new food and beverage offerings," said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas. "As we approach the 25th anniversary of our iconic resort, we celebrate the evolution of Paris Las Vegas and welcome Chef Dominique Ansel to our expanding culinary roster. We look forward to Chef Dominique bringing his expertise in French pastries to our Parisian-inspired resort."

For those who love Ansel's creative and original treats, they will still be available at Marché.

That includes things like cronuts, chocolate chip cookie shots, frozen s'mores, and baked-to-order mini Madeleines.

Dominique Ansel Marché will occupy the former JJ's Boulangerie space near The Bedford by Martha Stewart.

No exact opening date has been announced. However, casino officials said it's scheduled to open sometime this fall.

