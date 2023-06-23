Doja Cat bringing 'Scarlet Tour' to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat is bringing her Scarlet Tour to the valley.

The 24-date will stop in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 with special guest Doechii.

Fans will have to register in advance for the chance to buy tickets. Live Nation officials said the process is "helping filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process.

So how does it work?

Live Nation officials said fans can register in advance but it doesn't guarantee tickets and they're expecting there will be more demand than available tickets. Valid registrations will be randomly selected to determine which fans get a unique access code to be put on a waitlist.

Fans can register now through June 25 here. Presales are scheduled to start on June 28 and a limited number of tickets will be available during a general sale starting on June 30.