Disney on Ice bringing the magic of Frozen, Encanto to Thomas & Mack Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Do You Want To Build A Snowman" with "The Family Madrigal"?

Disney On Ice and Feld Entertainment are bringing Frozen and Encanto to life at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center this winter.

Event organizers said audiences will be able to see some of their favorite characters like Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and more.

Shows are scheduled to run from Jan. 4 through Jan. 7, 2024 and you can see showtimes listed below:



Jan. 4 - 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 - 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Jan 7 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and according to UNLV's website, ticket prices range from $28 to $135. All guests two and older are required to have a ticket. You can also purchase additional tickets for character experiences with Elsa and Mirabel. You can learn more information about those times and ticket prices here.