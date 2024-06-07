Discovery Day at Wetlands Park brings nature to kids and families while staying indoors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With these high temperatures, it can be difficult to connect kids with nature while keeping them safe. This Saturday, kids will have that opportunity at Clark County Wetlands Park.

The park is hosting Discovery Day on June 8 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. While that might usually be considered the hottest part of the day, activities will be indoors at the Wetlands Park Nature Center near Tropicana and Boulder Highway.

Highlights include encounters with live desert creatures, crafts and activities and more, all with no advance registration needed for this free event.

Kids will be able to hop through the Cottontail Challenge, build a wetlands landscape, create their own critter and even meet Tommy the Turtle, Clark County's aquatics mascot.

More than a dozen partnering organizations will provide suggested activities for families throughout the summer.

Clark County Wetlands Park is located at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane.

