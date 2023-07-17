Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter looking to set world record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock and rollers Devon Allman and Donavan Frankenreiter are looking to break a world record and a stop in Las Vegas could help them do that.

The pair are touring across the United States with their See It All American Tour in an attempt to break the Official World Record for the fastest time to play a concert in all 50 states. The current record is 50 in 50 days, which was set back in 2003.

"I think growing up reading the World Record books, it's just always been a fantasy to go after the world record," Allman said. "This undertaking is going to be really difficult but very rewarding and i really found the perfect co-conspirator in Donavon Frankenreiter. We have been jamming together for years now and are quite simpatico. He is the perfect Evel to my Knievel."

The two are scheduled to stop at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Sept. 20 and play songs off their EP called Rollers. They'll also be joined by special guest Goodnight Texas.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $35.