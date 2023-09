LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dancing With The Stars alumnus and entertainer Derek Hough is rescheduling his show at the Palms casino.

According to Live Nation officials, it's because a cast member was injured.

The Symphony Of Dance show that was originally scheduled for Sept. 28 has been rescheduled for Dec. 28.

Event organizers said tickets for the Sept. show will be valid at the Dec. show.