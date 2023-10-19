Dancing With The Stars Live returns to Las Vegas in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The glitz and glam of the ballroom returns to the Palms Casino Resort this spring.

On Tuesday, casino officials announced that Dancing With The Stars: Live! will return in 2024.

The show is scheduled for March 22, 2024 at the Pearl Concert Theater.

Several dancers from the show are set to take the stage including Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

They add several celebrity guest stars could be announced at a later date.

Tickets start at $65 and are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 20.