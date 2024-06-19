Damon Wayans Jr., Nate Bargatze, Lainey Wilson, Morrissey announce Vegas stops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Damon Wayans Jr., comedian Nate Bargatze, country artist Lainey Wilson, and rock artist Morrissey have all recently announced stops in Las Vegas.

Here's what we know.

Atomic City PR, Sunset Station, Damon Wayans Jr.

Damon Wayans Jr.

The comedian is taking the stage at Club Madrid at Sunset Station on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Show times are at 6:30 p.m. and at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $47.50 and are on sale now.

Guests must be at least 21 years old.

AEG Presents Las Vegas, Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze

Comedian Nate Bargatze is returning to the Encore Theater at the Wynn for a three-night engagement in October.

According to a press release, he will have back-to-back performances, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., on October 2, 4, and 5.

Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.

He previously sold out all four shows at the Encore Theater in March.

Live Nation, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson

Country star Lainey Wilson is bringing her "Wildflowers And Wild Horses" Tour to the MGM Grand's Garden Arena.

The show will be during National Finals Rodeo weekend and is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

Support acts include Tracy Lawrence and Mae Estes.

So far this year, Wilson has already won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, three Academy of Country Music Awards, a People's Choice Award, and a CMT Music Award for Female Video of the Year.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.

According to a press release, $1 from every ticket will go towards Wilson's Heart Like A Truck Fund, which supports a variety of causes "focused on changing lives for the better and celebrating triumph."

House of Blues Las Vegas, Morrissey

Morrissey

Rock artist Morrissey is ready to take over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Those shows originally set for July 26 and 27 sold out so two additional shows have been added on August 1 and 2.

"I'm still under hypnosis since the news of the first two speedy sell-outs, but rest assured I'll be walking quite normally on both hands in time for the two newly-added shows," Morrissey said in a press release.

The Las Vegas shows are to celebrate his album, Beethoven. Was Deaf, which has been reissued for the first time since its original release in 1993.

Tickets for the new shows are on sale now and start at $128.