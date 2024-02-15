Cypress Hill ready to rock Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to get "Insane In The Brain".

Legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill is bringing their "We Legalized It 2024" Tour to Brooklyn Bowl on Friday, May 3.

Several special guests are scheduled to perform alongside the group, including The Pharcyde and Souls of Mischief.

This tour season, Cypress Hill said they'll be making a charitable contribution of $1 per ticket sold to The Last Prisoner Project, a national nonprofit, which works to reform the U.S. criminal justice system through progressive drug policy.

Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.