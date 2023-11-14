Curry Pizza House opening first Las Vegas location near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Italy meets India in a new Las Vegas pizza spot.

Curry Pizza House is expanding into Nevada and has opened their first Las Vegas location near UNLV. It's located at 4700 South Maryland Parkway, Suite 110.

According to restaurant officials, the Las Vegas location officially opened their doors in October. However, they are celebrating their official grand opening on Dec. 2.

Starting at noon, the first 200 guests will be able to receive a complimentary personal pizza. Restaurant officials said they will also be raffling off giveaways like free pizza for a year, a pair of Vegas Football Club tickets, a pair of Vegas Hockey club seat tickets, and a 75-inch flat screen TV.

The restaurant chain opened their first location in Fremont, California in 2012 and has since expanded to more than 20 locations in California and Texas. Their menu features items like Curry Chicken Masala Pizza, Butter Chicken Pizza, and Palak Paneer Pizza as well as classic pizzas, salads, and wings.

You can see the full Las Vegas menu here.