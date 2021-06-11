Craig Ranch Regional Park to host Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event

The City of North Las Vegas is proud to present its 3rd annual Slides, Rides & Rock and Roll event at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The event, planned from noon to 10 p.m. June 19, kicks off the official start of summer with water slides, cool cars and great music from your favorite deejays! The water slide village headlines the event and features more than 20 water slides for all ages, including some of the tallest slides the country.

The event also features a wide array of cars from many eras and classic summer fare from a variety of food vendors.

The event is presented by the City of North Las Vegas and is sponsored by North Vista Hospital, Medic West, 360 Car shows, 101.9 La Buena and 97.1 The Point.

Admission to the event is free; unlimited water slide wristbands are available for $5 each. You must have a wristband in order to ride the slides.

Wristbands can be purchased through June 18 at the Craig Ranch Regional Park offices located at 851 W. Lone Mountain Road, North Las Vegas. Water slide wristbands may also be purchased at the event.