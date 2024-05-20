Cowabunga Vegas offering free tickets for students with A's on their report card

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cowabunga Vegas is rewarding students with good grades with free tickets.

Waterpark officials said students can present their most recent report card at the ticket windows at Cowabunga Bay or Cowabunga Canyon. If they have three or more A's and a valid ID that matches their report card, they can receive one free ticket.

"Cowabunga Vegas is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of our high-achieving scholars," said Cade Vereen, regional general manager for Cowabunga Vegas. "Rewarding academic success is not only important for the individual students but also for fostering a culture that values learning and achievement."

In addition to complimentary entry, qualifying guests can take advantage of Friends and Family tickets, which are $20 each.

The offer will be available now through Thursday, May 23.