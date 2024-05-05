Couples married in Las Vegas invited to enter photo contest to win Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign replica

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officials are celebrating the month of May, which will commemorate the 65th anniversary of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

So now, they want to see "Your Sign of LoVe".

The city is hosting a photo contest for couples that were married in Las Vegas and took photos at the landmark. The winning couple will be awarded a custom replica of the sign, which will be made by YESCO, the company that maintains the iconic sign.

"Couples who tie the knot here are part of our history. We call them the Las Vegas Wedding Club," said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya. "We are planning unique, fun events like this to show them how special they are to us."

How can you enter?



Post a photo of you and your partner - preferably wearing your wedding day attire - in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

It must be shared on Instagram between Wednesday, May 1 and Friday, May 31. Participants must ensure their Instagram account is set to public in order for their entry to be visible.

Tag and follow @vegasweddingcapital

Include #yoursignofLoVe and #WelcomeSignGiveaway in the post caption

You must be 21 or older to participate

The Wedding Capital of the World team will announce the winning couple in June with a public unveiling of the winning photograph as well as a sign presentation.