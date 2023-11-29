Country superstar Jason Aldean set to take the stage in Laughlin next fall

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KTNV) — Jason Aldean announced on Monday that his "Highway Desperado Tour" would be making a stop in Laughlin, NV, next fall.

Aldean, who has been named the ACM Artist of the Decade, will bring his iconic brand of country to the Laughlin Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

His most recent studio album, “Highway Desperado,” features the hit single “Try That in a Small Town,” which became Aldean’s 28th No. 1 country music hit and his first to break-through and hit No. 1 on the mainstream Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aldean is the latest addition to The Edge Pavilion’s and Laughlin Event Center’s upcoming lineup, which includes:



Larry the Cable Guy on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at The Edge Pavilion

The Clairvoyants on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at The Edge Pavilion

Air Supply on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at The Edge Pavilion

The Frontmen on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at The Edge Pavilion

Thomas Rhett on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Laughlin Event Center

Tickets for the performance will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2024. Presales will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.