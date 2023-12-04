Country star Miranda Lambert announces final dates for Planet Hollywood residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Fastest Girl In Town" is planning on ending her residency at Planet Hollywood.

On Monday, Miranda Lambert announced the final dates for her "Velvet Rodeo".

"As someone who's lived on a bus and toured from city to city for more than half my life, having a Vegas residency has been such a fun change of pace, creatively," Lambert said. "The band and I are excited to keep this party going!"

I’m adding 9 FINAL SHOWS to my Las Vegas residency in March/April 2024!!!! Last round. Let’s do this yall 🔥



Fan club presale: Dec 5. Join at https://t.co/1giKxQFter for access

Onsale: Dec 8 pic.twitter.com/S5gq20h9Zh — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 4, 2023

According to a press release, the final nine shows will be in March and April 2024, which you can see below.



March 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

April 3, 5, 6

Fan club members will have access to a presale starting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. City card members will also have access to a presale starting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at noon and running through Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. Caesars Rewards members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., which runs through Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the final shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.