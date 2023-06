LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country star Kelsea Ballerini is coming to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for a one-night-only performance on Saturday.

It's part of her HEARTFIRST tour. She's best know for songs like "Miss Me More", "Peter Pan", and "Half Of My Hometown."

In addition to her solo tour, she has also been the opening act for Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour and The Judds: The Final Tour.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $65.