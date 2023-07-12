Country star David Nail ready to set the "Night On Fire" at Santa Fe Station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country music star David Nail doesn't want you sitting at a "Red Light" when he could "Ease Your Pain" with a concert at Santa Fe Station.

The Grammy-nominee is scheduled to perform at the casino's Chrome Showroom on December 9.

Tickets start at $27.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Just Announced: @davidnail performs live at Santa Fe in Vegas December 9!



Tickets on sale this Friday: https://t.co/AQGWzK52C7 pic.twitter.com/mirOn8eppG — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 10, 2023

Casino officials said guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult that is 21 years or older.