Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Country star David Nail ready to set the "Night On Fire" at Santa Fe Station

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
David Nail
Posted at 6:19 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 21:19:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country music star David Nail doesn't want you sitting at a "Red Light" when he could "Ease Your Pain" with a concert at Santa Fe Station.

The Grammy-nominee is scheduled to perform at the casino's Chrome Showroom on December 9.

Tickets start at $27.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Casino officials said guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult that is 21 years or older.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH