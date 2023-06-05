Country music star Jake Owen performing at Red Rock Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country music star Jake Owen is coming back to the valley.

The musician best known for songs like "Barefoot Blue Jean Night", "Beachin", and "American Country Love Song" is scheduled to perform at the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort on Oct. 27.

Owen's last album "Greetings From ... Jake" has produced three Top 10 singles. The country star said his new album "Loose Cannon" will be released on June 23.

Hey all, I just dropped 4 songs off my upcoming album “Loose Cannon”. Go listen to them & pre-save the album now! https://t.co/o28jqUVtuv pic.twitter.com/URhQOILJDW — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) May 26, 2023

He's not the only performer stopping by as special guests Tyler Booth and Daves Highway are also scheduled to perform.

Tickets start at $55 and go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult that's 21 years or older.