Country artist Kane Brown bringing 'In The Air Tour' to T-Mobile Arena

Kane Brown
Posted at 5:58 PM, Sep 21, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heading to T-Mobile Arena could be "Heaven" and have some country fans saying "Thank God" next year.

Kane Brown is coming to town and is scheduled to take the stage alongside special guest Parmalee on May 18, 2024 as part of his In The Air Tour.

However, if fans want to catch him in action even sooner, Brown is also scheduled to perform at T-Mobile Arena on Friday as part of the iHeartRadio music festival, which is also at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets are on sale now for the iHeartRadio music festival and start at $60. Tickets for Kane's tour are scheduled to go on sale on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

