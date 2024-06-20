COTE Korean Steakhouse opening first Las Vegas location at The Venetian Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans have been announced for a new restaurant at The Venetian Resort.

Earlier this month, Gracious Hospitality Management announced plans to open COTE Korean Steakhouse.

This will be the brand's first location in Las Vegas. There are already locations in New York, Miami, and Singapore.

According to a press release, the restaurant will be part of the resort's $1.5 billion reinvestment project. It will be located in the Waterfall Atrium at The Venetian.

It's a special project for Simon Kim, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Gracious Hospitality Management.

"I went to UNLV and my first formative job in the world of hospitality was in Las Vegas so opening a COTE in this entertainment epicenter is more than just any traditional opening — it's a triumphant homecoming," Kim said. "While COTE Korean Steakhouse is a concept I created in NYC, the pulsating energy, music and entertainment of Las Vegas has always been intertwined in our brand's DNA, and we're taking that to the next level with this opening."

The steakhouse will feature cuts of beef like A5 wagyu, Kobe, Sendai, and 120-day aged steak. The menu will have dishes like the Butcher's Feast, which allows diners to try four cuts of beef with Korean-inspired side dishes.

The restaurant will also feature a 1,200+ label wine list and a suite of "classic-but-creative cocktails."

COTE Vegas is scheduled to open in early 2025.