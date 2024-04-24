Watch Now
Cosmopolitan announces 2024 Dive In Movies lineup

Boulevard Pool_Courtesy of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.JPG
COSMOPOLITAN LAS VEGAS
Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 17:11:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan is bringing back the fan-favorite Dive In Movies series to Boulevard Pool this summer.

The series is scheduled to run from May 20 through Sept. 9

Doors will open at 7 p.m. each night and the movie will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for non-hotel guests or $10 for Las Vegas locals. Admission is complimentary for hotel guests, members of Identity Membership & Rewards, first responders and military with a valid ID, and children that are five and under.

Guests are welcome to bring their own blankets and lounge seating is available on a first come, first served basis. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. Guests under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You can purchase tickets online and see the full schedule below.

  • May 20 - Jaws
  • May 27 - The Lost City
  • June 3 - The Dark Knight
  • June 10 - Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol III
  • June 17 - Elemental
  • June 24 - Fast X
  • July 1 - Top Gun: Maverick
  • July 8 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • July 15 - Barbie
  • July 22 - Black Widow
  • July 29 - Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
  • Aug. 5 - Minions: Rise of Gru
  • Aug. 12 - Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Aug. 19 - Back to the Future
  • Aug. 26 - Dirty Dancing
  • Sept. 2 - The Hangover
  • Sept. 9 - Creed III
