Cosmopolitan announces 2024 Dive In Movies lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan is bringing back the fan-favorite Dive In Movies series to Boulevard Pool this summer.
The series is scheduled to run from May 20 through Sept. 9
Doors will open at 7 p.m. each night and the movie will start at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for non-hotel guests or $10 for Las Vegas locals. Admission is complimentary for hotel guests, members of Identity Membership & Rewards, first responders and military with a valid ID, and children that are five and under.
Guests are welcome to bring their own blankets and lounge seating is available on a first come, first served basis. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. Guests under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
You can purchase tickets online and see the full schedule below.
- May 20 - Jaws
- May 27 - The Lost City
- June 3 - The Dark Knight
- June 10 - Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol III
- June 17 - Elemental
- June 24 - Fast X
- July 1 - Top Gun: Maverick
- July 8 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- July 15 - Barbie
- July 22 - Black Widow
- July 29 - Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
- Aug. 5 - Minions: Rise of Gru
- Aug. 12 - Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Aug. 19 - Back to the Future
- Aug. 26 - Dirty Dancing
- Sept. 2 - The Hangover
- Sept. 9 - Creed III