Cosmopolitan announces 2024 Dive In Movies lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan is bringing back the fan-favorite Dive In Movies series to Boulevard Pool this summer.

The series is scheduled to run from May 20 through Sept. 9

Doors will open at 7 p.m. each night and the movie will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for non-hotel guests or $10 for Las Vegas locals. Admission is complimentary for hotel guests, members of Identity Membership & Rewards, first responders and military with a valid ID, and children that are five and under.

Guests are welcome to bring their own blankets and lounge seating is available on a first come, first served basis. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. Guests under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You can purchase tickets online and see the full schedule below.

