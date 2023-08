LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An actor best known for his roles in movies like "Stand By Me", "The Lost Boys", and "The Goonies" is bringing his musical talents to the valley.

Corey Feldman is scheduled to stop by The Sand Dollar Downtown, which is located inside The Plaza casino, on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

The tour is to promote his album "Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love".

Guests must be at least 21 years old to go to the show.

Tickets are on sale now. They are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.