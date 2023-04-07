"Concert In The Park" series has three shows left

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are only three shows left in the City of Las Vegas "Concerts In The Park" series.

It kicked off on Feb. 18 to May 6.

On Saturday, the Las Vegas Percussion Collective will perform at the Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, which is off of North Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way.

The show will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Four musicians, who have previously worked in productions on the Las Vegas Strip, will play a variety of musical styles using percussion instruments like the marimba, vibraphone, and glockenspiel.

On April 22, officials are throwing a Raow Raow Earth Day Block Party.

That will be at the Third Street Promenade in downtown Las Vegas from Hoover Avenue to Gass Avenue.

There will be live musical performances, live art, a custom bicycle show, and selfie zone.

Nevada Plants are also set to give away trees and plants.

That's from 2 to 6 p.m.

On May 6, the city is hosting a Concert In The Skate Park.

Musical guests from Asteroid M Records will perform.

There will also be food trucks and skating competitions.

That's scheduled to be at Garehime Heights Skate Park off Campbell Road from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All three events are free and open to the public.