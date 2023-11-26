Comedians Tom Segura, Bert Kreischer bringing Big Game Weekend Comedy Show to MGM Grand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer are putting on a special show ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

The two are scheduled to bring their show, "Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer: Go Deep", to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Show organizers are calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime event".

The two can be heard on their popular podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave. In July 2023, Segura released his fifth Netflix special, Sledgehammer, which debuted at number one on the streaming platform. Earlier this year, Kreischer's movie, The Machine, also debuted on Netflix. According to Netflix, it has been in the Top 10 since it was released on Sept. 23.

Doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.