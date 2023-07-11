Watch Now
Comedian Tom Papa coming back to the Wynn's Encore Theater

Tom Papa
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 18:58:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Tom Papa is returning to the Las Vegas valley.

On Tuesday, the comedian said he will be performing at the Wynn's Encore Theater on September 2.

He has been performing at a stand-up comedian for more than 20 years, also hosts the daily Netflix radio show "What A Joke With Papa And Fortune" on Sirius XM and a monthly show called "Come To Papa Live." His fifth standup special, "What A Day", is now streaming on Netflix.

Artist presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m and that runs through Thursday at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

