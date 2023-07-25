Watch Now
Comedian Theo Von making venue debut at Resorts World

Theo Von
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 15:53:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Theo Von is getting ready to make his venue debut at the Resorts World Theatre.

Von's stand-up special, Regular People, is now streaming on Netflix. He's also known for his podcasts, This Past Weekend and King and the Sting.

Von recently sold out multiple shows at the Wynn's Encore Theater earlier this month.

He's scheduled to perform at Resorts World on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. Both shows are scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

