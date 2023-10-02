Comedian Seth MacFarlane, Liz Gillies coming to Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and singer Seth MacFarlane is coming to the Smith Center.

According to a press release, he will be taking the stage at Reynolds Hall alongside fellow actor and vocalist Liz Gillies on Dec. 30.

MacFarlane is best-known for his show Family Guy on Fox. He is currently tied for the record for the most voice-over Emmy wins of all time. He also created and stars in The Orville: New Horizons on Hulu. Throughout his career, he has won five Emmys, has been nominated for five Grammys, and has also picked up an Academy Award nomination.

MacFarlane has also released seven studio albums over the years and his holiday duet album with Gillies is scheduled to be released on Nov. 3.

Gillies launched her career on the Nickelodeon series Victorious and has also appeared on Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, the FX series starring Denis Leary.

Tickets start at $39 and are scheduled to go on sale to the public on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.