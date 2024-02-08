Watch Now
Comedian Ray Romano performing two shows at The Venetian in April

Ray Romano
Posted at 8:27 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 23:27:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian is ready to welcome another comedian to grace their stage at The Summit Showroom.

On Tuesday, the casino announced that "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Ray Romano will perform at the resort for two nights, April 12 and April 13, 2024.

In addition to performing as a comedian, he has also acted in movies and TV shows like "Ice Age", "Men of a Certain Age", "Vinyl", and "Get Shorty".

Fans can spot him in the upcoming Apple movie "Project Artemis" or the Netflix series "No Good Deed".

As for Romano's shows at The Venetian, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $50.

