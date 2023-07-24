Watch Now
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld bringing new show to Caesars Palace in 2024

Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 13:09:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming back to Caesars Palace with an all-new show.

On Monday, casino officials announced there will be six performances at The Colosseum.

They add he's the longest running headliner in Caesars Palace history and has performed to sold-out crowds there since 2003.

You can see the performances listed below:

  • April12
  • April 13
  • August 9
  • August 10
  • September 6
  • September 7

Caesars Rewards members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning on Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, July 27 at 10 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $84.

Officials add there are still limited tickets on sale for his final performances in 2023, which are scheduled for Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

