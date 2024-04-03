Comedian Jeff Foxworthy performing at the Palms in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is ready to perform at the Palms Casino Resort.

He is scheduled to perform at the Pearl Concert Theater on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14.

According to a press release, Foxworthy has been nominated for multiple GRAMMY awards and is the best-selling author of more than 26 books. He also has his own comedy channel on SIRIUSXM and his specials "The Good Old Days" and "We've Been Thinking" are now streaming on Netflix.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.